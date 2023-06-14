Staff Sergeant William (Buddy) A. Estes, United States Army (Retired) passed away on June 6, 2023, after a long illness.
A Georgia resident for more than 48 years, he was currently living in Ponte Vedra, Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Felon Estes, his mother, Leoneda Manley Estes and his brother, G.W. Estes, all of Bowdon, Ga. He is survived by wife of 46 years, Nancy Cantrell Estes; three sons, Matthew A. Estes of Centreville, VA, William (Bo) A. Estes, II (Ashley Mullins) of Carrollton, and Brian R. Estes (Courtenay Bowers) of Cumming, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Charlotte, Kane, Luke, Matthew, Nathan, Kayla,and Jacob, two sisters, Virginia Estes Cates (Billy) of Bowdon and Neda Estes Thompson of Peachtree City, and many nieces and nephews.
Buddy was born December 21, 1947, in Bowdon. He graduated from Bowdon High School in 1965. He enlisted in the US Army in 1966, and was assigned to the H 3-503 Infantry 173 Airborne Brigade. He received an honorable discharge after 3 years of service, including 2 consecutive tours of duty in Republic of Vietnam where he served as an infantry paratrooper and jumpmaster with the elite 173rd.
Once home, Buddy began a 17 year long career as a dental equipment specialist/salesman, adding dental office design to his skills. His heart was still with the military and he wanted to spend less time away from his family. He re-entered active duty with the Georgia Army National Guard in 1986 and retired with an honorable discharge in 2004, after more than 22 years of active duty service. While in the Georgia Guard, he served with Company A, 151st MIBN in Marietta, HHS 151st MI BN at Dobbins AFB, HHC STARC in Douglasville, Company B, 108th Armor BN in Cedartown, Company H, 121st Infantry (ABN) (LRSU) 221st MI BN in Newnan and Ft. Gilliam, and retired from Joint Forces HQ in Ellenwood.
Just prior to his retirement, because of his extraordinary expertise, his deep respect and gratitude of these vets and his combat experience, he was chosen to go to France with the U.S. Army journalists and historians to cover the 60th anniversary of D-Day. Fulfilling a lifelong dream, he was honored to do personal interviews with many WWII veterans and walk the ground where they had so bravely fought. This mission was highly successful and was a treasured experience for him.
His awards include two Bronze Stars (merit and valor), three Purple Hearts (earned in combat), Meritorious Service Medal, three Air Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, six Army Good Conduct Medals, three National Defense Service Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, two Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Expert Marksmanship Badge w/Pistol Bar, Senior Parachutist Badge and Parachutist Badge.
While in the GA Army National Guard, Buddy served as a recruiter, a tank commander, a training NCO, a readiness NCO, a safety NCO, as a nuclear, biological & chemical NCO, and was in a long-range surveillance unit (LRS) for six of his last eight years of service, where he continued to meet their high physical fitness standards. He made his last parachute jump with full equipment at age 55.
For eight years of his GA Guard duty, Buddy would use a week of his leave time to work security for the East Lake PGA Tour. For 10 years, he was a certified coach with PONY baseball in Douglasville., Ga., coaching boys age 6-14. Also during that time, he worked with Make-A-Wish to make all arrangements and host a family to grant their son’s wish to see what it was like to be an Army soldier.
After retirement in 2004, Buddy moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where he began real estate investing and rehabing houses. He then took a security job servicing CSX Railroad. He left that position in 2016 due to health challenges.
Buddy’s love of God, all people (especially family and those he was fortunate enough to call friends), his country, those that did and those that continue to protect it was evident in everything he did. He was proud to be able to personally help veterans, to arrange U.S. Army representation for patriotic holidays, to speak at educational forums, and to keep in close contact with many friends and acquaintances throughout their difficult circumstances.
A humble man, he never sought fame or fortune. He most wanted to brighten someone’s day and hopefully lighten their load. He literally gave his life to loving, protecting and nurturing everyone.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home (317 N. Carroll St., Bowdon, GA 30108) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 12:00 till 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home’s chapel. Interment services with full military honors will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Buddy requested that donations be made in memoriam to him to either Gary Sinise Foundation, Tunnel2Towers or St. Jude’s.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
