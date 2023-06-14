Staff Sergeant William (Buddy) A. Estes, United States Army (Retired) passed away on June 6, 2023, after a long illness.

A Georgia resident for more than 48 years, he was currently living in Ponte Vedra, Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Felon Estes, his mother, Leoneda Manley Estes and his brother, G.W. Estes, all of Bowdon, Ga. He is survived by wife of 46 years, Nancy Cantrell Estes; three sons, Matthew A. Estes of Centreville, VA, William (Bo) A. Estes, II (Ashley Mullins) of Carrollton, and Brian R. Estes (Courtenay Bowers) of Cumming, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Charlotte, Kane, Luke, Matthew, Nathan, Kayla,and Jacob, two sisters, Virginia Estes Cates (Billy) of Bowdon and Neda Estes Thompson of Peachtree City, and many nieces and nephews.