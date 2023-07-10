Another successful drug bust has been completed with the assistance of the Haralson-Paulding Drug task force and Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
After a several-month long investigation, the HCSO and Haralson-Paudling task force issued a search warrant on Thursday, July 6, 2023, for a Buchanan residence at 200 Ballpark Road.
According to the release issued by the HCSO, this investigation led to the discovery of over 112 grams of methamphetamine. However, the suspect was not present throughout the search.
The following day on July 7, 2023, Kristina Campbell Prince, 45, was successfully located and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. She was recently released on a $100,000 bond.
According to the release, this is the second search warrant conducted at this residence within the past year and a half. Previously, on April 26, 2022, the task force apprehended Ashely Nicole Dawn Reynolds, after uncovering a half-kilo of methamphetamine, as well as weapons, weighing devices, and money counters.
“These drug houses bring a lot of problems and unwanted traffic into these neighborhoods,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said speaking on the significance of a bust like this in Haralson County. “This house has now been investigated twice for drug trafficking. We will continue to investigate and arrest those who deal drugs and bring this poison into our county. As we continue this fight to bring peace and security to our communities, we will use every resource available to protect our citizens from these drug dealers.”
