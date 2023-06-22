A Haralson County man was arrested after deputies responded to a call that revealed various degrees of animal cruelty.
On Sunday, June 18, 2023 Haralson County deputies were dispatched to 131 Cherokee Circle in Buchanan but the property resident was not home.
However, during this investigation, the resident was identified as Christopher Meixner. After Deputy Matthew Gerlach secured a search warrant, The Haralson County Sheriff's Office arrested Meixner, 36, of Buchanan on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
He is currently being held in the Haralson County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Animal Cruelty.
Upon arrival, Gerlach met with Haralson County Animal Control after being advised that animals were not being cared for at the residence. Gerlach and the animal control officer discovered a Great Pyrenees who appeared to be deceased for a few days as well as a second Great Pyrenees that was very malnourished. Both dogs were on a leash, unable to go far. Moreover, a breed of puppies that were so thin their ribs were showing were also around the yard.
In addition to the dead Pyrenees, there was a deceased duck and chicken. Another duck's wings and feet were injured.
As they continued their search they discovered multiple pens in disrepair with various animals, some of which were lacking food and water. In one pen, there was an unknown green colored liquid in a small pool with no food. Gerlach also observed junk and trash with no grass in the yard.
Between the time frame of the deputies initial visit and the date of the arrest the pig, goat, and four puppies were given away by the offender.
"However, the other animals in this case have been safely removed from the property," according to the press release.
The Pyrenees, duck, and two puppies will be going to rescue shelters this weekend. One person also picked up the chicken, geese, and roosters.
“This is a terrible case of animal cruelty,” said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. “If you own an animal, whether it be livestock or domesticated, it is your responsibility to care for them. We will not put up with animal cruelty in this county.”
