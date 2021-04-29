Brannon Kemp Shirley, 25, of Buchanan is facing murder charges after an altercation early Saturday at a Villa Rica bar.
Shirley, who turned himself in to Villa Rica Police after the incident, is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to Carroll County Jail records.
Shirley remained at the jail on Monday after bond was denied, the records show.
According to a statement by the VRPD, officers were sent to the parking lot of the Watering Hole at 451 West Bankhead Highway just after midnight on Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting.
Officers found Joshua Dempsey, 33, of Temple, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.
“The victim was transported to Tanner Hospital, Villa Rica, where he was pronounced dead,” said the police statement.
“During the investigation it was determined that the victim and suspect had been involved in an altercation earlier in the night in the parking lot of the Watering Hole. The suspect left the scene only to return at a later time, during which there was another altercation resulting in the victim being shot.”
This is not the first time something of this nature has happened at this establishment. Back in 2015, police reported a stabbing during an altercation with several members of what authorities described as a motorcycle club. In 2018, there was an assault charge filed after another incident at the establishment.
