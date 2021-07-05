A Buchanan man has been charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of children after images were found in a computer account.
Robert Scott Sims was arrested on Friday after a six-month investigation by the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.
The statement said that the case originated with a cybertip sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. From there, it was assigned to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Affiliate, and to an investigator at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
The statement said the investigator developed the limited information into leads that led investigators to a computer account that allegedly belonged to Sims. The images were classified by authorities as Child Sexual Abuse Material.
The statement added that this case did not involve any local victims.
“We partner with many state and federal agencies and these partnerships provide training and other resources for us," said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.
"The investigator who worked this case gets training from the Georgia Bureau of Investigators Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force several times a year and they provide her with equipment to better help her do her job and protect the citizens of Haralson County. We are fortunate to have two ICAC investigators at our department and the work they do is very much appreciated.”
