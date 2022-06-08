A Buchanan man is in Haralson County Jail today facing charges including simple assault and illegal possession of a firearm after barricading himself in an apartment in the city during a domestic incident.
Buchanan police arrived at an apartment on Weatherly Street after receiving a complaint about 9:15 p.m. on Monday. Jessie Allen Hesler, who rented the apartment, refused to speak to the police officers and barricaded himself in the bedroom.
Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office helped Buchanan police surround the building and a Georgia State Patrol Special Weapons and Tactics team was called in, according to a statement released by the Buchanan Police Department.
“GSP SWAT forced entry through the bedroom window using their BearCat vehicle and delivered chemical agent through the window,” the statement said. “SWAT then made entry into the residence along with a Police K9 and was able to apprehend the male subject.”
Hesler was taken to Higgins General Hospital for treatment of a dog bite and then to Haralson County Jail.
A rifle was recovered from the residence.
“We would like to thank Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol SWAT, Haralson County Fire Dept, Haralson County 911, and AmbuCare for their assistance with this incident that could have turned out way worse, but with team work we we’re able to find a solution without anyone being seriously hurt,” Buchanan police Chief Brent Christopher said in the written statement.
Hesler is charged with simple assault — family violence, obstruction, criminal trespass — because of damage he did to the apartment — and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
