A Buchanan man has been arrested after Haralson County deputies were made aware of horrifying video footage with puppies.  

According to the release, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. the HCSO were contacted in reference to animal abuse. A deputy was made aware of a video on social media displaying intense animal cruelty to puppies. On Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 around 8 a.m. Sheriff Stacey Williams was notified of the video and contacted Captain Nonnie Mapp of the Criminal Investigative Division. Sgt. Jason Bowman and Investigator Seth Entrekin then conducted an investigation.