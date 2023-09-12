A Buchanan man has been arrested after Haralson County deputies were made aware of horrifying video footage with puppies.
According to the release, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. the HCSO were contacted in reference to animal abuse. A deputy was made aware of a video on social media displaying intense animal cruelty to puppies. On Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 around 8 a.m. Sheriff Stacey Williams was notified of the video and contacted Captain Nonnie Mapp of the Criminal Investigative Division. Sgt. Jason Bowman and Investigator Seth Entrekin then conducted an investigation.
According to HCSO, shortly after 3 p.m, Sheriff Williams, the Crime Suppression Unit, Investigators, and B shift patrol deputies traveled to 7600 block of Highway 27 to serve and execute a search warrant for felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. During the search, evidence was discovered, as well as a firearm and two active moonshine stills with the components for additional stills.
According to the release, this makes the second report of animal abuse in Haralson County within the first eight days of September. The first case was originally investigated by the Haralson County Animal Control then reported to HCSO.
“Back in June of this year, we saw two cases of terrible mistreatment of animals that caused death. In both of those cases, our office charged the individuals with Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. Now, in early September, we are seeing more animal abuse cases,” said Sheriff Williams. “It is hard to understand someone not taking care of their animals, it is even harder to understand someone intentionally harming them. Animal cruelty in any form is unacceptable.”
Jamey Lee “Pooh” Souder, 48, has been arrested and charged with Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, or Silencer, and Manufacture/Distillation of Alcoholic Beverages. He is being held at the Haralson County Jail and has been denied bond.
