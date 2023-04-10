The Villa Rica Police Department arrested Gordon Hyatt, 33, of Buchanan, on Sunday. Hyatt was charged with obstruction of a police officer, theft by taking, illegal possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and pills not in the original bottle.

Villa Rica Police Officer Davion Bugg and other officers with the VRPD responded on the morning of April 9 to a criminal trespass at the Walmart in Villa Rica. Dispatch gave the officers a description of a white male wearing a tan hoodie and blue jean pants.

