The Villa Rica Police Department arrested Gordon Hyatt, 33, of Buchanan, on Sunday. Hyatt was charged with obstruction of a police officer, theft by taking, illegal possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and pills not in the original bottle.
Villa Rica Police Officer Davion Bugg and other officers with the VRPD responded on the morning of April 9 to a criminal trespass at the Walmart in Villa Rica. Dispatch gave the officers a description of a white male wearing a tan hoodie and blue jean pants.
According to authorities,, Bugg entered the Walmart and was met by Officer Gordy who informed Bugg that the suspect had left the Walmart. A customer informed Bugg that the suspect, Hyatt, was behind the Walmart.
Bugg left the Walmart to see if he would be able to make contact with the suspect in the wooded area. Gordy was at the wooded area prior to Bugg’s arrival and had already searched the tree line.
Officer Waldo, Gordy, and Bugg entered the wooded area next to the Walmart. While in the woods the officers made contact with the suspect. As the officers approached Hyatt, he began to walk away.
"Gordy told the suspect to stop and the "uspect started to run away," the report stated.
Authorities say Hyatt ran to a fence that he was able to climb over and Gordy attempted to grab hold of him. Hyatt was successful and climbed over the fence and Bugg followed him. He ran down the hill and crossed the I-20 eastbound on ramp in an attempt to get to the wooded area on the other side. Bugg managed to grab Hyatt who kept attempting to pull away. Hyatt attempted to leave his jacket behind in order to escape. Bugg commanded the suspect to stop and tried to hold the suspect in place.
Waldo arrived and was able to assist Bugg with taking Hyatt off balance and moving him to the ground. Waldo pinned Hyatt to the ground while Bugg placed him into handcuffs. The officers asked Hyatt if he had any weapons or sharp objects on his person to which Hyatt responded, “No sir, please,” according to the report.
The officers proceeded to search Hyatt for any weapons. Waldo found a pocket knife in his back pocket and while pulling out the knife a bag of marijuana came out too.
Waldo continued his search and found a tan powder substance later found to be 1.2 grams of cocaine, 1.1 grams of marijuana, a "partially smoked" marijuana cigarette, ten white circle pills with the imprint (8 06) which was identified by the officers as Trazodone Hydrochloride, and three bank cards. The officers attempted to read Hyatt his Miranda rights and asked if he understood his rights. After a few attempts to read Miranda to Gordon he did not respond.
The jacket that Hyatt had was allegedly stolen from a Walmart employee, Roger Hamilton. The jacket was valued at $70. There were no drugs or weapons inside of the jacket.
Hamilton stated that his jacked was on the back of his chair inside of the Walmart store. Hyatt walked over and searched the jacket before taking it off the chair and walking away. Hamilton decided that he would be pressing charges and the jacket was returned.
Hyatt was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Jail. He was also issued a criminal trespass warning to stay off of Walmart property.
