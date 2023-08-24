A Buchanan man has been arrested after Haralson County deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic dispute with deadly threats.
According to the press release, deputies arrived at 5900 block of Highway 120 when they attempted to approach a male subject behind a home but he would not let them near. The male was armed with a gun and threatening to shoot deputies although he never raised his weapon in their direction. The family also advised law enforcement that the male had made threats to kill them and he was “having issues and needed help.”
According to the release, the male, identified as Thad Cheatwood, went into the building behind the home and would not exit. Sheriff Stacey Williams and members of the Criminal Investigative and Special Operations Division arrived to set up a perimeter around the building. In an effort to get Cheatwood to come out, Williams acquired his cell phone number and spoke with him on the phone. Williams approached the building where Cheatwood was located and was able to speak to him through an open window, in which Cheatwood was then persuaded to drop the weapon and approach the door to speak with Williams further. Once the suspect reached the door, Williams motioned for deputies to get in closer position in which they were able to apprehend him after he turned his back towards the inside of the building.
According to Harlason County Sheriff’s Office, following a protective sweep of the building, two rifles, a shotgun, and a small amount of marijuana were discovered.
“This was a bad situation that could have gotten so much worse. When someone is in that bad of a headspace, the situation could have turned deadly, not only for the one in mental crisis, but for the deputies as well. Our goal was for no one to get injured or for this incident to turn into a deadly force situation,” said Williams. “This situation shows how important all training is, but especially Crisis Intervention Training. Unfortunately, in this case, Mr. Cheatwood did violate multiple laws, so he will face charges in this incident. My hope is that he will get the help he needs. Our prayers go out to Mr. Cheatwood, as well as his family.”
Cheatwood, 54, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Exploitation and Intimidation of an Elder Person, Possession of Marijuana-Less than an ounce, and seven counts of Terroristic Threats and Acts with two being Family Violence related. He remains in the Haralson County Detention Center and was denied bond.
