A Buchanan man has been arrested after Haralson County deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic dispute with deadly threats.

According to the press release, deputies arrived at 5900 block of Highway 120 when they attempted to approach a male subject behind a home but he would not let them near. The male was armed with a gun and threatening to shoot deputies although he never raised his weapon in their direction. The family also advised law enforcement that the male had made threats to kill them and he was “having issues and needed help.”