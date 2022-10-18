A Buchanan man was ordered to turn himself in after an incident on a Haralson County road involving weapons and threats was witnessed by multiple individuals.
On Oct. 12, Haralson County deputies were dispatched to Bethlehem Church Road in reference to a dispute in progress. According to the report, deputies were advised by dispatch that there was more than one 911 call about the incident.
On arrival, responding deputies spoke to the victim who stated that he was traveling on Bethlehem Church Road behind a truck and a tractor when the truck attempted a U-turn in the road and then a young man ran toward his vehicle and jumped on the hood causing damage, later identified as Benjamin Randall Addison, 26, of Buchanan, per the report.
The victim yelled at Addison to get off of his car and Addison allegedly then told the victim he was going to kill him and tried to get into the car, per the report. According to the report, the victim then got out of his and threw Addison to the ground and then Addison allegedly ran back to the truck and pulled out a rifle then pointed and fired in the direction of the victim. The gun was dropped at the scene by the offender who left before the arrival of deputies.
There were multiple witnesses to the incident. Addison was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and criminal damage to property. Addison was advised of his charges and turned himself in on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He is still being held in the Haralson County Jail after being denied bond.
“We take every crime seriously but when it involves a weapon that could cause death, it becomes a priority for this Office,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “This was a very serious incident that could have cost the victim his life. The offender is in custody and the community is safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.