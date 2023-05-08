The Carroll Bassmasters held their April tournament, which was a two-day event held at Lake Jordan near Wetumpka, Alabama.
First place went to the team of Carl Quertermus and Kenny Bryan with a winning weight of 24.50 pounds. Quertermus and Bryan fished seawalls and shallow cypress trees with shaky heads and jigs rigged with green pumpkin trick worms.
Justin Mosley and Daniel Parks fished shallow points with jigs and wacky rigged worms to finish second with 23.87 pounds. Third place with 23.52 pounds was Jared Kennedy and Terry Tollison. Jared Kennedy caught the Big Bass of the tournament, weighing in at 3.53 pounds.
After five tournaments, Daniel Parks has 136 points and is currently in the lead for the Angler of the Year Award. Kenny Bryan is a close second with 132 points and Jason Holland has 128 points for third.
The Bassmasters' May tournament will be at Lake Neely Henry at Gadsden, Alabama.
