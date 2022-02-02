Bruce Eldon Betterton, 81, of Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Chesterton, Indiana, the son of the late Oley Johnson Betterton and the late Bessie Williamson Betterton.
At an early age
he was the bugler
for the Chesterton VFW. He held a Bachelor of Science degree and was a Metalogyst at Southwire until his retirement in 2000.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Douglasville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Wibee Betterton.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Dobbins Millians, of Villa Rica; three daughters, Victoria Betterton, of Huntsville, Alabama, Salley Elizabeth Batterton, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Carol Alexandra Stroll, of Dahlonega; son, Robert Bruce Betterton, of Marietta; stepchildren, Donna and Dr. Robert Chandler, Jody and Kelly Millians, and Nikki and Tony Eggett; brother, Richard Betterton; eight grandchildren, Bob Pruitt, Alexis Nathaniel, Elizabeth Nathaniel, Kimberly Gilbert, Kelley Bathgate, Wendy Stull, Paige Kennedy; five stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchild also survive.
In keeping with Mr. Betterton’s wishes he will be cremated. Inurnment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
