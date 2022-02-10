Bruce Eldon Betterton, 86, of
Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on
Oct. 4, 1935, in Chesterton, Indiana, the son of the late Oley Johnson Betterton and the late Bessie Williamson Betterton.
At an early age,
he was the bugler
for the Chesterton VFW. He held a Bachelor’s of Science degree in chemistry and physics. Bruce was metallurgist
at Southwire until
his retirement in
2000.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Douglasville and a veteran having served in the U.S. Army for two years.
In addition to
his parents, he
was preceded in
death by his first wife, Susan Wiebe Betterton; brother, Richard Betterton.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Millians Betterton of Villa Rica; three daughters, Victoria Betterton of Huntsville, Alabama, Sally Elizabeth Betterton of Erwin, Tennessee, and Carol Alexandra Stull of Dahlonega; son, Robert Bruce Betterton of Marietta; stepchildren, Donna Chandlee, Jody and Kelly Millians and Nikki and Tony Eggett; eight grandchildren,
Robert Pruitt,
Alexis Nathaniel Dunfee, Elizabeth Nathaniel, Natalie Gilbert, Kimberly Gilbert, Kelly Bathgate, Wendy Stull, Paige Kennedy; five stepgrandchildren, five great-
grandchildren and three stepgreat-
grandchildren also survive.
In keeping with Mr. Betterton’s wishes he will be cremated and the Inurnment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
