Bruce Eldon Betterton, 86, of Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Chesterton, Indiana, the son of the late Oley Johnson Betterton and the late Bessie Williamson Betterton.
At an early age he was the bugler for the Chesterton VFW. He held a Bachelor’s of Science degree in chemistry and physics. Bruce was metallurgist at Southwire until his retirement in 2000.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Douglasville and a veteran having served in the U.S. Army for two years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Wiebe Betterton; and brother, Richard Betterton.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Millians Betterton, of Villa Rica; three daughters, Victoria Betterton, of Huntsville, Alabama, Sally Elizabeth Betterton, of Erwin, Tennessee, and Carol Alexandra Stull, of Dahlonega; son, Robert Bruce Betterton, of Marietta; stepchildren, Donna Chandlee, Jody and Kelly Millians and Nikki and Tony Eggett; eight grandchildren, Robert Pruitt, Alexis Nathaniel Dunfee, Elizabeth Nathaniel, Natalie Gilbert, Kimberly Gilbert, Kelly Bathgate, Wendy Stull, Paige Kennedy; five stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three step, great-grandchildren also survive.
In keeping with Mr. Betterton’s wishes he will be cremated. Inurnment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.