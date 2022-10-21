Carrollton police urge parents to be aware of the possibility of a new Halloween threat.
With the most recent incident of alleged fentanyl looking like candy being busted at the Los Angeles International Airport, local law enforcement urges those participating in trick or treating to be vigilant.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Narcotic Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills, according to an LA County Sheriff’s Department press release.
According to Carrollton Police spokeswoman Meredith Browning, they have no intel or report that something similar has happened in this area. With that being said, Browning stated that it is always important for parents to check their children’s candy before consumption. According to Browning, back in the 1980s there were reports of needles or straight pins in candy and parents were checking all the candy.
In the California incident, the suspect attempted to go through Transportation Security Administration screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane, however, what was discovered inside the Sweetarts, Skittles and Whoppers candy boxes were suspected fentanyl pills and not candy.
According to Browning, there are individuals saying the drugs disguised as to look like candy is a myth, “but that couldn’t be further from the truth.”
“While it’s not likely that anyone’s candy around here will be laced or ‘fake,’ it doesn’t mean it’s not possible. Parents, as with anything, just need to be diligent and aware,” Browning said.
Browning also recommended that parents not send their children alone to trick or treat and make sure they have flashlights and reflective clothing. Parents need to make sure they are checking their kids' candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them.
“We want this to be a fun, memorable time for families and it certainly can be and will be if parents just take the time to ensure their children’s safety,” Browning said.
If parents find anything in candy boxes that is believed to be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.