During the time I was on what I will call ‘unpaid leave’ as a journalist, in order to stay active in health I created what I labeled a ‘Triathlon for the Out-of-Shape.’ It consisted of walking laps around the complex, 30 minutes or more on a stationary bicycle in the clubhouse, and laps in a backyard-sized swimming pool.
Spaced out, of course. No timers. No ribbons.
Now residing in Carrollton, a discovery was made. Well, not really a discovery, for it's been there a while, like the New World back in 1492. All I can say is, who needs the Yellow Brick Road? Here, we have the Carrollton GreenBelt.
Hats off to all who created this concept, plotted it out and gave this area its own Appalachian Trail. So far, this newcomer has probably only covered a small fraction of the route. What I've seen already, though, is nothing short of spectacular.
First, it's only a short ride from The Times-Georgian to Laura's Park up Hays Mill Road. One way takes you to the Carrollton City Schools grounds, Grisham Stadium and all. The other takes you to a bat cave – or a tunnel under the road with bat-related art – to the other side of the street and parallel to the golf course. Turn right past about a million volts of electricity and you get to a long wooden bridge, Molly’s Walk. Didn't want it to end.
Another GreenBelt entrance closer to my new home is at Hobbs Farm Park, where the disc golf course sits. After a long trek I was greeted by the majesty that is Lake Carroll. Now, I loved the pond at my former Moultrie home, feeding turtles and watching baby geese grow up, but this lake makes it look like ... a pond.
Still more to explore, and my new flip phone can pick up FM radio. So if you hear somebody belting out classic tunes, chances are it's what you once read about.
Must find a way to get a bicycle on there. You never forget how to ride those things. How to stop them, that might take some practice. The exercycle at my disposal the last four years was very cooperative in that manner.
To lay on more praise to the GreenBelt, best walking experience ever this side of Callaway Gardens.
For a stretch of time, taking a leisurely walk carried a second purpose besides its health benefits. You could call it a scavenger hunt. The target: pieces of metal with faces on them.
O.K., a better term is treasure hunt.
Some people I know – like one referenced up top – loved to cover the parking lots of major shopping areas looking for little legal tenders left behind by patrons from the day before. I found another profitable source: the high school lot. On occasions before covering a sporting event, I would go up and down the spaces in those late afternoon hours and walk away with a decent haul.
Nothing compares to the jackpot once uncovered, not by walking, but by vacuuming underneath my easy chair cushion one Super Bowl Sunday. For reasons I can't remember, I stuck my hand down the sides by the arm rests. That really took effort. I wound up pulling one coin out – pennies to quarters – after another all around that chair. I wondered if I would be done before kick-off.
There were a couple of times I spotted paper currency on the floors of basketball gyms. These weren't George Washingtons either. How nobody else saw these ... all the better for me.
Or that time I spied something familiar on the floor of a spacious lobby in a posh Orlando hotel. Sorry folks walking behind me, you won't get past this perimeter I'm setting up. Thanks, whoever, for the parking fee at Universal!
Now, there are those moments when honesty takes over. It's picture day at Americus High for the football team, and a professional is there selling packages. The players are in uniform with their order forms, but football unis don't have pockets.
Yes, there is a stray bill found by me on the grass. I know exactly what's happened, the only question is who lost it. Standing by the head coach, we do note one looking down in a panicked search. The coach asked the question, and I hold up the bill.
You never saw someone so big so relieved, not having to explain this to a parent. The thank-you hug was every bit as valuable.
