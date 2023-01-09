Umbrah Brown

Umbrah Brown has been named Head Coach of the Central Lions Football Team. Brown and his wife, Shatari, have two sons, Rhyland and Rheygan.

 Submitted Photo

Carroll County Schools is pleased to announce that Central High School has named Umbrah Brown the new Head Coach of the Central Lions Football Program.

Coach Brown, a Central High alumnus, is a 12-year veteran coach, most recently as Head Coach at Paulding County High School (PCHS).

