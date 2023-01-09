Carroll County Schools is pleased to announce that Central High School has named Umbrah Brown the new Head Coach of the Central Lions Football Program.
Coach Brown, a Central High alumnus, is a 12-year veteran coach, most recently as Head Coach at Paulding County High School (PCHS).
“I’m extremely excited to have Umbrah Brown as our head football coach,” Central High School Principal Kelly Edwards said. “His vision and plan will build and develop young men both on and off the football field. Coach Brown is a Central graduate with a strong commitment to the Lion community, and we are honored to welcome him back home!”
After graduating from Central High School in 2007, Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from the University of West Georgia and then spent seven years at Hiram High School as Defensive Back Coach and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. He was Defensive Coordinator at New Manchester High School and Paulding Co. High School before being named Head Coach at PCHS.
“My family and I are beyond excited to join this incredible community and family here at Central,” Brown said. “Returning home and continuing a rich tradition that carries a lot of pride is something that brings me great joy.”
Coach Brown is married to Shatari Brown, and they have two sons, Rhyland and Rheygan.
“I cannot wait to put boots on the ground and start connecting with players, teachers, staff members, parents and the community,” Brown said. “We will turn every stone and dot every i to build onto what has already been built here at Central High School, brick by brick!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.