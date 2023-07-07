Brown sees a new Central in first year as head coach

After graduating from Central High School in 2007 and the University of West Georgia in 2012, Umbrah Brown had no idea he would go back to Carrollton. At Kiwanis on Friday, Brown said his philosophy has always been 1) To be where your feet are, 2) To respect and treat people right, and 3) to do your absolute best at the job you have been given.
So, that’s exactly what he did through his post-grad coaching career, landing roles as an assistant at Hiram, New Manchester and Paulding County, and later as a head coach at Paulding.
But when the opportunity arose for Brown to go back to his alma mater as a head coach, he committed not only to go back home, but to do something special, as well.
At just 34 years of age, Brown has gotten to the head coaching landscape very early in his career, and it took several different mentors throughout his life to push him in the right direction, one of which was pictured on the wall behind him as he spoke to Kiwanians Friday, coach Ronnie Burchfield, after whom Central High’s football field is now named.
“He taught me in fourth grade when I was running the halls and in the gym in Roopville,” he said.
Brown says Burchfield had been retired from coaching high school football at that point, but he returned as a elementary school teacher, which allowed the two of them to meet.
Now, Brown looks to leave his own legacy in the same role Burchfield once held.
“I’ve been here since January, and it’s been a blessing. It really has.” Brown said Friday speaking at Carrollton’s Kiwanis meeting inside the Walker Gym’s Champions Room.
“And it’s been incredible how much this place has changed.”
Roughly 16 years have passed since Brown graduated from Central, allowing time for a number renovations and additions to the Lions’ campus.
“We have a phenomenal school, phenomenal facilities that people tend to overlook because they want to go over to the ‘Taj Mahal’ across the bridge,” Brown said, sparking laughter from Kiwanians. “But what we have—our administration, our Superintendent Mr. Cowart, our community, our board members—they have invested in this place. It’s amazing to me how different this school is from when I went here.”
And the results of the combination of Brown and new facilities have already began to show. Brown says when he arrived, he challenged his students to win a state weightlifting title, and that’s exactly what they did, taking first place in class 4A back in March.
The Lions have also seen success on the football field this Summer, including making it to the quarterfinals of a seven-on-seven camp at the University of Georgia.
But on top of these accomplishments, Brown says his main priority as a head coach is to teach his students how to be men.
“It’s my belief that were at a point in time where we’re in a man crisis. What I mean by that is, we’re getting further and further away from teaching kids how to be men.”
Brown says at Paulding County last year, they signed a school-record 15 athletes to the college level, but when they had the signing ceremony, he noticed a lack of fathers in attendance.
“What I took from that is that—my charge is to teach these kids how to be men,” Brown said, citing different themed weeks they have had in the month of June, each focusing on a different aspect or monicker for what it takes both to be a man and to be successful on the field. Brown and the Lions will be back in practice action this Monday, July 10, as the Georgia High School Association’s second dead week ends. The regular season begins August 18 at home against Redan.
