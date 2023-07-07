Brown sees a new Central in first year as head coach

Central head football coach Umbrah Brown is pictured at practice earlier this Summer.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

After graduating from Central High School in 2007 and the University of West Georgia in 2012, Umbrah Brown had no idea he would go back to Carrollton. At Kiwanis on Friday, Brown said his philosophy has always been 1) To be where your feet are, 2) To respect and treat people right, and 3) to do your absolute best at the job you have been given.

So, that’s exactly what he did through his post-grad coaching career, landing roles as an assistant at Hiram, New Manchester and Paulding County, and later as a head coach at Paulding.