It wasn’t an interview. It became an experience.
The man loved to give you a history lesson. The man would often name drop. He could also be helpful in while answering my first question take care of the next three or four without me having to ask them.
That’s how I came to describe conversations about the high school football issue of the day with the most famous coach to patrol the sidelines anywhere in America.
Sometimes I wonder if saying that Rush Propst sure knows how to coach football and get a team prepared and motivated for any game at any time will be enough to erase all the other stigmas attached to his winning career.
Accepting the job to cover sports in Colquitt County, Georgia, in 2016, I knew it most likely was going to be an experience unlike any other. But truthfully I had very little knowledge about Propst going into my Moultrie stay. Never saw the “Two-A-Days” MTV program about his Hoover High team in Alabama. Didn’t follow the circumstances surrounding his leaving Hoover, only to learn in passing that Colquitt County hired the guy from that TV show.
Now, the first time I did cover a Packer football game was against Northside in Warner Robins. There’s no doubt in my mind what happened to set this man off and have one press box colleague make a “classless” comment about Propst’s behavior. Bottom line is the down marker holder, after a third-down play by Colquitt, made a quick change from 3 to 4 after the play, even though it was close enough to call for a measurement with the chains. The football was spotted short of a first down, the referee looked up, saw a 4 and awarded possession to Northside.
I also didn’t follow closely the Packer teams that went 30-0 in 2014-15 for two state — and one national — championships. I did cover them in two state finals, both losses, and both with more than enough circumstances to make the coach cry foul.
It was right before the 2016 season that I made the move, and Propst had just been suspended (the teaching certificate more specifically) by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission for the head-butting incident the year before. It didn’t take long for that decision to be reversed, and it was business as usual for the coach. Soon, it would be time to make first impressions.
Was he a Bobby Knight-type jerk? No. Whenever he was around, Propst was respectful. Sometimes, he was a no-show, which complicated my job. Otherwise, he knew what I needed and did his best to accommodate. Sometimes he would say what he wanted to say, and you just let him vent until it was time to take a breath.
Another Propst experience was being in the Board of Education room the day he was relieved of duties in 2019. I think a screening of “Dances With Wolves” could have gotten us through the executive session, and some board members returned with a look like they wanted to be anywhere else on planet Earth but that room. It was basically filled with Propst supporters, most of whom spoke to them in his favor prior to the adjournment.
You could probably easily have filled the room with those who hated the man, but I think they felt good about what would happen. People all over planet Earth took notice when Propst was suspended a few weeks prior, but the school officials acted like it was any other employee.
Nope. Wrong answer. Don’t let the grapevine handle it. This calls for a come-out-and-say-it announcement. Save yourself the trouble of hundreds of phone calls.
Some of Propst’s released statements after the firing said how unfair the process was to him and how he didn’t know the reasons for the ethics investigation until they were published. I’m doubting he didn’t know this was coming. For one thing, he usually tells us at the newspaper about the February football banquet. Never heard from him about it that year. No telling what he would have said in front of that kind of crowd knowing what was on the horizon.
There’s no doubt, in his high school football coaching career, Propst was all about seeing that his players got a chance to move on to the next level, get the free education that comes with a football scholarship. He did have a major cancer health scare about a decade ago, but I believe he would rather lose all teeth or hair than see one of his players lose that opportunity. One of them did in 2016 due to an arrest once the season ended. The college was Jacksonville State, Propst’s alma mater, and Propst said he was on the phone a long time with the school’s president about this. The answer he got was, “We can’t take the chance.”
For every nice thing you can say about Propst, like the aforementioned and the times when he took players into his own home, there are those dark clouds. I say to someone, “I’ve met Mrs. Propst.” They respond, “Which one?”
He often frustrated people by always hinting how he’s about to leave Colquitt to join a major college staff. That really picked up steam when his former Hoover assistant Jeremy Pruitt became Tennessee’s boss. Propst will also talk like he’s on a first-name basis with other SEC coaches of note, Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. After that recording surfaced a month ago, I wonder what the status of these friendships are. On the one hand, Propst has Saban on speed dial. On the other, Saban has Propst on hold.
Early in 2020, the big news is that Propst is returning to Alabama to lead a brand new program at a school that will rival the famous IMG Academy in Florida. Players from all over the country will flock to develop there and play a major national schedule. One game was going to be against a Canadian school with the President of the United States in attendance.
Yes, that association didn’t last long because some of the Valdosta city school board members saw a chance to replace a state-winning coach (who’s Division I quarterback-playing son had just graduated) with Propst. We now see how that decision worked out. Nothing “funny” about money to investigators.
As it stands now, Valdosta High will be barred from the playoffs in 2021 and five players who transferred there for 2020 — most from Colquitt County — are ineligible for a year. Here’s where you can say it’s wrong to punish the players since these decisions were made by grown-ups. Can’t argue against that, but rules are rules.
What did both Colquitt and Valdosta want in hiring Propst? Winning football. Some truly believed Colquitt was heading back to the dumpster fire by getting rid of this one coach. As long and storied as its history and traditions are, some didn’t think it really started and mattered until Propst arrived. Nobody can say that about Valdosta.
Going back to the Alabama academy story, Propst had a press conference about how great this was going to be, and at the tail end took his shots at his former employers. He said the charges were the biggest lies perpetrated in the history of mankind. One good friend responded thinking there was somebody in Europe prior to World War II who told a few doozies.
In Propst’s responses to the charges, he would go from denying to justifying, like yelling at his superintendent over the discontinuation of the team’s hotel stays the night before home games. Who else knows what it takes to be successful other than him? How dare anyone question it?
What other person can do that and still be able to show up to work the next day? People can say Propst has a high opinion of himself. I’ll add he has a high opinion about his profession, that he was more important than even his bosses on campus. That maybe where the real Bob Knight-comparison lies.
Matthew Brown is managing editor of The Times-Georgian. mbrown@times-georgian.com
