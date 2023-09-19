Brown named GSC freshman of the week

After a dynamic performance with his legs last Saturday, redshirt freshman quarterback Cameran Brown has been named the Gulf South Conference's Freshman of the Week.
The Warner Robins native became the first UWG player to pass and throw for 100 yards since 2015 with his performance at Mississippi College. Brown finished 9-of-14 through the air with 111 yards and rushed 11 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback win in the GSC opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.