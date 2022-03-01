Special to the Times-Georgian
The Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library in Carrollton will be holding a big Brown Bag Book Sale March 3-5 in the library.
The Friends of the Library’s Barker Book House, next door to the library on Spring Street, is open six days a week selling gently used books for just $3 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks. In addition, there’s a display of wonderful artwork, jewelry, and decorative items from local artists who generously donate a portion of their sales to the Friends. A long list of volunteers make it possible to donate all proceeds directly to the Carrollton library.
In the past, the Friends have helped finance library activities such as the summer reading program, Christmas story time, and a teen pizza party. The Friends also provided fund for the purchase of a large inflatable movie screen for summer parties outside and donated a generous amount to sponsor the multipurpose room in the new library.
When a donation is made to the library or to the Friends in honor or memory of a loved one (or for any other reason), the Friends will match that donation up to $500. In other words, a donation of $25 in honor of a child’s birthday becomes $50 which the library will use to purchase books in that child’s name. The honoree will be able to check out those books and find his or her name right inside the books!
Brown Bag Sales, usually held about three times a year to help manage the used book inventory, are very popular events, with hundreds or possibly thousands of books filling the multipurpose room just inside the front door of the library. Brown paper sacks are provided and patrons can fill them to the brim for just $10 each. The sale will be open on Thursday from 12-4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
