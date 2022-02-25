Brooks McAllister Yerkey, precious baby boy of Garrett Scott and Casey Farris Yerkey, left this world on February 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary Scott Yerkey.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Leighton Kate Yerkey and his twin Brynn Elizabeth Yerkey; brother Greyson Scott Yerkey; maternal grandparents, Steve and Trudy Farris and paternal grandparents, Keith and Leigh Shadix, all of Douglasville.
Brooks was the epitome of joy. He loved baseball, balloons, long cuddles, Mickey Mouse, running, jumping and keeping up with his older siblings. He was so brave, always up for the big adventure. The most loving and cuddly little boy that leaves an unimaginable hole in our family, will be forever missed.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the funeral home from 5- 8 p.m.
Services will be Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Douglasville with Reverend John Pennington officiating. Bennett Yerkey, Bryce Yerkey, Thomas Rode, Cam Farris, Garrett Yerkey and Michael Forlaw will serve as pallbearers. Music will be furnished by Kyle Edenfield.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to a tribute that has been established in Brooks’ memory through Bremen Parks and Recreation.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.