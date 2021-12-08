Assistant City Manager David Brooks will begin his new job as Carrollton city manager Jan. 1, succeeding the retiring Tim Grizzard.
Brooks told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that his main focus as city manager will be to maintain the work that has already been established.
“I think to continue to improve the city and build on what we have already established,” said Brooks. “Tim Grizzard has done a great job as city manager over the past few years. He, the mayor, and the council have really established a great infrastructure here in Carrollton.
“I am very fortunate that I’m stepping into a really good situation. The city is in a really good place financially. There’s great employees, department heads, and leadership. So, the primary focus is just to continue to build on what’s already been established.”
Originally from Carrollton, Brooks earned an undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of West Georgia.
Brooks also completed a master’s degree in Leadership and Administration, as well as a specialist degree in Leadership and Administration from Jacksonville State University.
Since then, Brooks has held several leadership roles on many state-level committees and boards such as the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals Board, and the Georgia High School Association State Executive Committee.
And many of these committees required nominations from his peers serving in similar capacities around the state.
City officials say that Brooks, who has only been assistant city manager for the past six months, quickly became an active member of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), obtaining a Municipal Revenue Administration Certificate.
Before becoming hired as assistant city manager, Brooks retired from Carrollton City Schools after 24 years with the last five and a half as principal of the high school.
Additionally, Brooks served as the athletic director and taught various levels of math in the classroom.
During his eight years as athletic director, CHS’ athletic program was ranked one of the top three programs in the state.
Brooks was named the 2011-2012 Region 6-AAA Athletic Director of the Year and earned the same honor at the state level.
He also received the Region 5-AAAA Athletic Director of the Year Award in 2013 and the State Athletic Director of the Year Across All Classifications Awards in 2014.
Brooks told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that having leadership experience has transcended into his new position as city manager.
“Well, in being a leader in education I have been a public servant my entire career,” said Brooks. “I’ve worked for the community in which I served my entire career. The leadership skills, dealing with people, and dealing with different department heads in both the school and city are very similar.
“The people’s skills and leadership skills that I’ve developed throughout my career have transcended over into this position. So, that’s something that I have a great deal of experience with.”
Brooks said the biggest challenge he has faced so far as assistant city manager has just been learning the different nuances of the job.
“The things that I have dealt with in the school system are different from the issues or things I deal with here,” said Brooks.
“But, it’s still dealing with the people and the public, serving the community and trying to make it a better place.”
Brooks told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that he would be remised if he didn’t say how humbled he is to have been selected for this position.
“I’m very appreciative of the mayor and the council to put this confidence in me to put me in this position,” said Brooks. “I’m grateful for their confidence in me.
“Also, I am really grateful for Tim’s mentorship. Working with him side by side for the past six months have been great in terms of helping me be able to step into this position. He’s done a tremendous job. I can’t state that enough.”
As of now, Brooks said the city has not started the process of hiring his replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.