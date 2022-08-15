A Brooklyn, NY resident who happened to be in Carrollton visiting a relative clocked in with the winning time out of 102 runners in the annual Legends West 5K held Saturday at Hobbs Farm in Carrollton early Saturday morning.

Carrollton may not have airline travel tags, but if it did, 39-year old Alex Atrante would add the town next to his markers from Berlin, London, Chicago, Los Angeles and numerous other races.

