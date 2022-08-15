A Brooklyn, NY resident who happened to be in Carrollton visiting a relative clocked in with the winning time out of 102 runners in the annual Legends West 5K held Saturday at Hobbs Farm in Carrollton early Saturday morning.
Carrollton may not have airline travel tags, but if it did, 39-year old Alex Atrante would add the town next to his markers from Berlin, London, Chicago, Los Angeles and numerous other races.
"I just happened to visiting here and heard about the 5K by chance," Atrante said Saturday morning after claiming top honors, "so here I am."
His winning time was 20:05.06, just over 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Drew Lester, a 15-year old from Winston who registered a 20:16.9 time.
G. Baskin, an 11-year old, led all female runners with a clocking of 22:38.36, while Gracie Warren, 16, of Roopville was sixth among all runners and second among females with a time of 22:44.3.
Leading the way for participants in the 60-69 grouping was 66-year old John Legier who placed 10th overall at 24:40.7, and Patricia Proctor of Villa Rica, who at age 77 finished the course in 55:50.1 in the ages 70-79 contingent.
The top four finishers in each category of the the Sole Roots sponsored event included the following (Note: some cities of residence were not listed.):
OVERALL (also Top Male Finishers)
- Alex Atrante (39/Bronx, NY)- 20:05.6
- Drew Lester (15/Winston, Ga.)- 20:16.9
- Daniel Moffit (32/Carrollton)- 21:17.0
- Nik Nikoloff (39)- 22:34.1
- G. Baskin (11)- 22.38.6
- Gracie Warren (16/Roopville)- 22:44.3
- Danilyn Holloway (13/Franklin)- 24:52.7
- Leah Cannon-(36/Carrollton)- 24:53.8
- Patricia Proctor (77/Villa Rica)- 55:50.1
- Tammy Thornburg (60)- Anniston, Ala. - 36:04.7
- Beverly Lyle (60)- Carrollton- 38:50.4
- Debbie Moreland (60)- 46:22.7
- Stacey Rayburn (51)- Carrollton - 28:54
- Melanie McDaniel (55)- Villa Rica - 29:32.9
- Joanna Isbell (52) - Carrollton - 30:41.1
- Michelle Morgan (58) - Carrollton - 33:16.8
- Alma Diaz (41)- Temple- 26:16.6
- Amber Nixon (40)- Villa Rica - 29:17.1
- Jessica Johnson (42)- Newnan - 29.30.2
- Michelle Parsons (47)- Carrollton - 32:55.4
- Leah Cannon (36)- Carrollton- 24:53.8
- Kristina Rogers (32)- Carrollton- 37:18.2
- Ashley Godwin (51)- 38:45.3
- Allison Holland (36)- Carrollton- 43:37.9
- Holley Dalton (24)- Carrollton- 34:08.5
- Lizbeth Sosa (28)- Carrollton- 37:31.1
- Tiffanie Boner (24)- South Windsor, CT- 44:19.4
- Alexa Hutton (27)- Villa Rica- 52:07.2
- Gracie Warren (16/Roopville)- 22:44.3
- Danilyn Holloway (13/Franklin)- 24:52.7
- Abby Sines (13)- Franklin - 29:55.8
- A. Hood (11)- Carrollton- 43.48.1
- Drew Lester (15/Winston)- 20:16.9
- M. Patillo (12/Carrollton)- 25:37.6
- Eric Esteban (17/Carrollton)- 25:50.0
- R. Hartsfield (8/Carrollton)- 26:43.2
- Daniel Moffitt (32/Carrollton)- 21:17.0
- Nik Nikoloff (39/22:34.1)
- Jordan Cagle (30/Temple)- 24:41.6
- Kris Baskin (38)- 26:04.1
- Jake Richardson (40/Carrollton)- 24:01.1
- Heath Boots (41/Bremen)- 24:41.1
- L.J. Davis (45/Carrollton)- 27:23.5
- Brain Stewart (43/Villa Rica)- 30:19.1
- Bradley McLester (56/Carrollton)- 23:36.3
- Mark Keeler (51/Temple)- 24:35.5
- Bill McMillan (53/Bowdon)- 30:59.1
- John McDaniel (57/Villa Rica)- 34:07.9
- Jon Legier (66)- 24:40.07
- Benjie Fleming (63/Carrollton)- 31:16.6
- Rob Sauls(67/Carrollton)- 33:18.2
- Richard Hytower (67/Carrollton)- 45:58.5
