Broderick Keith age 36 of Carrollton Ga. passed away December 18, 2022.Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday December 28, 2022 at1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of the New Beginning Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton Ga. His viewing will be Tuesday December 27, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Walker Funeral Home Carrollton Ga. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home Carrollton Ga.
