Mr. Brinton L. “TC” Ector age 64 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away May 29, 2023. Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at A Place Of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way Carrollton, Ga. Bishop Barry D. Walker, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton, Ga. His viewing will be Friday June 2, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.

To plant a tree in memory of Brinton Ector as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos