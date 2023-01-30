Chief Master Sergeant Rayford “Alex” Robinson recently brought five members of the Georgia Air National Guard to Central High School and invested time with over 130 JROTC Cadets at the school during the visit.
Chief Master Sergeant Robinson is originally from Bowdon and still calls west Georgia home. Following several years on active duty in the USAF, he transitioned to the Georgia Air National Guard (GA ANG) and has served the community, state and nation for the past 41 years.
