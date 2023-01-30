Air National Guardsman meet with Junior ROTC Cadets at Central

Chief Master Sgt. Alex Robinson of Bowdon recently brought five Georgia National Guardsman to Central High School to meet with more than 130 of the school's Junior ROTC Cadets. Pictured, from left, are Staff Sgt. Marcus Miller, Chief Master Sgt. Obadiah Herndon, Master Sgt. Taurence Campbell, Airman Sean Jackson, Staff Sgt. Jessi Weatherspoon and Robinson.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Chief Master Sergeant Rayford “Alex” Robinson recently brought five members of the Georgia Air National Guard to Central High School and invested time with over 130 JROTC Cadets at the school during the visit.

Chief Master Sergeant Robinson is originally from Bowdon and still calls west Georgia home. Following several years on active duty in the USAF, he transitioned to the Georgia Air National Guard (GA ANG) and has served the community, state and nation for the past 41 years.

