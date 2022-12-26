Dawn Newborn-Cook, owner and CEO of Bella Coffee, was born at Tanner Medical Center and comes from a family who's lived and resided in Carrollton for generations.

She graduated from Bowdon High School class of 1992 and is a mother of three. Her children are Emily Newborn Hitchcock, 29, who is a mother and wife herself and Events Manager for Janus International, Jake Cullen Newborn, 21, is a lead lineman for a contracted utility company, and Andrea Beau Cook, 9, is homeschooled.

Trending Videos