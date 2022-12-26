Dawn Newborn-Cook, owner and CEO of Bella Coffee, was born at Tanner Medical Center and comes from a family who's lived and resided in Carrollton for generations.
She graduated from Bowdon High School class of 1992 and is a mother of three. Her children are Emily Newborn Hitchcock, 29, who is a mother and wife herself and Events Manager for Janus International, Jake Cullen Newborn, 21, is a lead lineman for a contracted utility company, and Andrea Beau Cook, 9, is homeschooled.
Newborn-Cook has been traveling internationally since 2005 and visits Italy every year.
“I love the coffee, people, and food. Then you add history. Oh my,” Newborn-Cook said.
Newborn-Cook created Bella Coffee, a beautiful cup of coffee, for those who love Italian coffee with no to very little sugar.
“We put only 30% more than the other guys,” Newborn-Cook said. “We are different. Different good. Our beans are roasted by Bowdon Coffee Roasters.”
Eddie Holtz and Dawn came up with a roast that is low acid and not bitter. It does not require lots of sugar. Many people have found that a cappuccino or latte with no sugar is perfectly balanced and smooth, per Newborn-Cook.
“That is my goal. That is what anyone would get in Italy. And don't get me started on just a double shot of espresso. Yum,” Newborn-Cook said. “A cuatro cappuccino is where it is at. Four shots of espresso with foamed milk, not too hot either. We want you to be able to drink it, not hold it for an hour.”
Newborn-Cook launched Bella Coffee in 2009 and sold in 2011.
“I instantly regretted it,” Newborn-Cook said.
At the time, she was vice president for Omni Communications. Newborn-Cook worked there for 15 years. After a year's absence from the answering service, her funeral homes tracked her down.
“I started my service from scratch with a handful of customers. We are always looking for remote and in-house employees. Shifts can be 2 hours to 12 hours,” Newborn-Cook said.
The lady that I lease from in Franklin for the answering service, calldawn.co, who is also hiring remote workers also owns where Bella is on Bankhead Highway.
“She is the reason for the relaunch. She knew I regretted selling Bella and she encouraged me to relaunch it,” Newborn-Cook said.
Newborn-Cook opened Bella in May 2020.
“We are very proud to be on the square in Carrollton. It all happened so fast. I like to think God had it in his plans,” Newborn-Cook said.
On the square, Newborn-Cook is working on adding a wine tasting room with Aperitivo hour just like what they do in Italy.
“We also have an Italian Pantry. We have olive oil, 14-year-old balsamic vinegar, pasta and much more that are shipped from Italy. Products range from $2.60 to $50. We also love our little boutique. You can find many gifts under $20,” Newborn-Cook said.
Newborn-Cook also does public speaking on topics close to her heart, women in business and helping abused children flourish. She is a survivor of sexual abuse herself. She testified at 13 to put her abuser, at the time Chief of Police of Whitesburg, in prison. He was convicted, per Newborn-Cook.
“Children need to know that you can be whatever you want. Your past does not define you. Dream big. They just need examples to follow,” Newborn-Cook said.
Individuals who would like to know more about Newborn-Cook’s organization for abused children can go to Hearmyvoicefoundation.com.
“My goal is to create jobs that are fun with flexible hours and to encourage children of abuse,” Newborn-Cook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.