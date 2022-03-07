Who says when you leave your hometown, you can’t take a piece with you? That’s what salon owner, Nikkita Gordon, did when she opened East Albany Hair Salon in Carrollton.
Gordon was born and raised in Albany, and did not relocate until she graduated high school in 2014. She enrolled into the University of West Georgia that same year as a freshman.
“I wanted to run track for [UWG] so I decided to come to this school, but I ended up majoring in business management, marketing and accounting,” Gordon said. “That brought me up here to go to school. I had never been to this area.
During her freshman year, Gordon was not into doing hair. It wasn’t something she began dabbling into until she was a sophomore in 2015-16 just to help out friends.
“It was more of a family tradition that I knew how to do hair and you know how girls do it when they need extra money,” Gordon said. “I had a lot of male friends that didn’t have anybody to help them twist their hair or do natural braid styles or just help them with regular maintenance because you know men being natural and at that time men were growing out their hair. That was the trend.”
She was not doing hair in her hometown at all besides “hair parties” she had with her immediate family where they either take down one another’s hair or give a new style.
Gordon acknowledged that once she started doing her friends' hair, more people were noticing her work and she was gaining attention because of the high quality of work. Gordon said a lot of other girls she knew said they did not do men’s hairstyles, so she was one of the only people doing locs and male braids on campus.
After three to six months of doing hair for fun, Gordon had an extended list of male clients estimated to be about 50. When she graduated in Fall 2018, she had styled about 300 students' hair.
“I was doing hair out of my closet in my apartment. We had a shared mutual closet, but I pulled out everything and started taking my clients,” Gordon said.
When she first graduated from college she initially wanted to pursue a career in marketing, but her solid clientele base and the income she was making swayed her to continue styling hair.
“I was probably making more than a college graduate at that point so I was like I really don’t want to leave Carrollton and leave this established business I have,” Gordon said. “I looked for different salons that I could go work in so I can stay in the area. No one really wanted to work with natural hair in their salon.”
While struggling to find a consistent location to provide hair services, Gordon came across Trendsetters Barbershop on Brumbelow Road. She was offered a barber apprenticeship there immediately after college. She began giving haircuts along with providing natural hair services.
She was able to earn her barbering license after completing her apprenticeship in two years.
“Fresh out of college, I was working at the barbershop. I had no experience. They taught me everything I needed to know,” Gordon said.
After she earned her barbering license, she decided to launch her own salon. She began working on it in June 2021 and opened it to the public October 2021. She has been doing natural hair braids, locs and barbering services at her own salon ever since.
She named her salon East Albany because she is not only a native to the eastside of the town, but her family members are “die hard eastside people.”
During her undergraduate experience, her mom, younger brother and step dad moved to Carrollton with her. They came because “Albany is kind of rough” and wanted a better quality of life. She assisted her family with getting good paying jobs through the university. They have been in Carrollton with her for about four years now.
“You know West Georgia, everything is called West Georgia this and West Georgia that and I didn’t want it to be West Georgia so I went east and I’m from Albany. I wanted to bring Albany to Carrollton because that’s my personality, you know. I didn’t really know anyone up here from Carrollton, but me and my family,” Gordon said.
Gordon aspires to open more salons under the name East Albany in other locations like Florida, Texas and Albany with goals to launch the Albany location at the end of this year.
