Sitting on the deck with my bird ID book is a relaxing way to enjoy the sometimes unseasonably warm days of late fall and early winter. One plant in the yard that I can always count on to provide many bird observation opportunities is the Red Chokeberry, a multi-stemmed deciduous shrub that provides interest throughout the year. But my favorite time to observe is when the bright red berries bring in the birds.
This shrub is so versatile that it can thrive in most habitats found in the home landscape. It can be found in wet and dry thickets and can even tolerate occasional flooding. Its light tolerance range gives it great versatility as it does well in full sun of six hours or more per day, or partial shade of only 2-6 hours of direct sunlight.
As the temperatures warm in spring, the Chokeberry will produce flat-topped clusters of white five-petaled flowers with red anthers which give the blooms an interesting appearance. The blooms are visited by many native pollinators such as native miner bees, mason bees, and bumblebees.
As the blooms begin to fade in late April to early May, small glossy green berries will begin to form along with the dark green, glossy leaves that begin to emerge. These leaves will later provide fall colors ranging from orange to pink and red/ burgundy. The leaves are somewhat hairy, with dark hairs along the midrib of each leaf. These dark hairs are one way to distinguish the red chokeberry from the black chokeberry. The black chokeberry has no dark hairs and is smooth rather than hairy.
By late summer/early fall, the berries will begin to take on their bright red color. They will slowly turn a darker red as they begin to shrivel. That’s when the birds take notice. They will feast on the berries during the cold months of winter, adding body fat to protect them durning the coldest of days. The berries also attract small mammals.
You can use this shrub as a foundation planting, as it grows only 6-12 feet tall and has a spread of about 3-5 feet. It can be planted as a standalone understory shrub, or used in groupings for greater impact with the bright berries and fall leaves. It pairs will with Grancy Greybeard (Fringetree, Chionanthus virginicus), Sweetspire (Itea virginica), Cardinal Flower (Lobelia cardinalis) and Winterberry (Ilex verticillata).
Although there are several cultivars of this shrub, I recommend buying a species plant. The cultivars are cross pollinated and this often leads to a decrease in the nectar and pollen that is so vital to our native pollinators. If you don’t know how to identify cultivars, just look at the label. If there is a descriptive name in single quotes such as ‘Brilliantissima’ that’s a cultivar. The species plant will be labeled Aronia arbutifolia if it’s a red chokeberry. Species Black Chokeberries will be labeled Aronia melancarpa.
Whether you are relandscaping, starting with a blank slate, or just sprucing up you yard, you should consider planting natives for their beauty, attaction of pollinators, birds and other wildlife. Natives also require little to no fertilizaion and can survive the heat and dry months of our southern summers. Check for native nurseries near you. It is best to buy plants that have been grown within 60 miles of your area. Right now is a perfect time to plant or transplant trees, shrubs and perennials. So put on your shoping shoes and gp buy some plants, get out that digging tool and start making good environmental choices for your yard, then sit back and enjoy the changes you’ll see-more birds, more butterflies and other pollinators, less watering, and being part of the growing family of people using natives in the home landscape.
For more information about native plants I recommend the followoing sites: • plants.ces.scsu.edu — from the North Carolina Extension Garden Plant
Check out our local chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society at our West Georgia Chapter web page at wgawildflowers.org
