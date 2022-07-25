Brigham Hurston Ingram, age 2, of Rockmart, passed away July 22, 2022 at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born in Rome, Georgia on December 26, 2019, son of Joshua Ryan Ingram and Meshea Hurston Ingram.
Briggs loved firetrucks and tractors, his laugh was positively infectious, and he truly was a sunshine to all who knew him.
Besides his parents, survivors include his sister, Ally Ingram; grandparents, Darrell and Kim Ingram of Carrollton, Shawn and Tonya Hurston of Rockmart, Danny and Britt Roloff of Navarre, Florida; great-grandparents, Austin Jones, Joyce Ingram, Eddie and Mona Garrett, Marion Hurston, Ken and Pam Henderson, Ann Kirkpatrick, Cheryl Wright, Lawrence and Ruth Hoskins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church in Bremen with Pastor Roger Luke officiating. Darrell Ingram, Jr., Cruz Lake, Caleb Kirkpatrick, Grant Hurston, Peyton Kirkpatrick, and Clay Hurston will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
