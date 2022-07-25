Brigham Hurston Ingram, age 2, of Rockmart, passed away July 22, 2022 at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born in Rome, Georgia on December 26, 2019, son of Joshua Ryan Ingram and Meshea Hurston Ingram. 

Briggs loved firetrucks and tractors, his laugh was positively infectious, and he truly was a sunshine to all who knew him.  

Service information

Jul 25
Visitation
Monday, July 25, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Jul 26
Funeral
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
2:00PM
Bremen First Baptist Church
331 Pacific Ave.
Bremen, GA 30110
