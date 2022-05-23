“We are more powerful when we are one,” is a common phrase people may hear from city of Carrollton Councilwoman Jacqulene Elaine Bridges who not only serves the community located in Carrollton’s Ward 1, but the hair community as well, with 25 years of in the cosmetology business and the recent grand opening of her beauty supply store.
Bridges is a life-long Carroll County resident and graduated Central High School in 1987. She bought the home where she currently resides when she was just 19 years of age. She is the mother of three and has three granddaughters.
Bridges is a master cosmetologist with more than 25 years in the business. Most recently, she hosted the grand opening of the new location of her store, Elaine’s Beauty Supply.
“I knew that women weren’t getting the best products for their hair and I wanted to be different and offer them the products I used in my beauty salon,” Bridges said. “On a professional level as an educator in the beauty industry, I create each person their very own beauty prescription order by none other than the Hair Doctor.”
She provides transportation to her salon to senior citizens and sometimes provides in-home services to homebound clients. On occasion, she extends her hair care services to senior care facilities throughout Carroll County.
She had Elaine’s Styles and More, which was the beauty salon and supply store, at 120 Alabama Street in Carrollton and has been in business for 18 years at that location.
“I didn’t really have a problem, I loved where I was. But, I want to grow my business and the clients had to park in the back on the square and when we were there late it bothered me. Safety was my issue because when they would go in the back I couldn’t see them, but the safety of my clients meant more so I moved where I am now,” Bridges said.
Bridges is the Ward 1 representative for the Carrollton City Council and was elected in June 2020 to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 1 Councilmember Gerald Byrd. She was re-elected in November 2021.
She made history in Ward 1 by obtaining 297 votes and was nominated for mayor pro tem within seven months of being elected councilwoman. This nomination made her the first African American female to hold the mayor pro tem position in Carrollton.
“I was homeless in my community and I used to walk these streets in Ward 1 not knowing how I was going to eat or sleep and having a baby at the age of 15 and leaving her behind until I found my way. So as I prayed my way through with the help from a few people who believed in me, I made it out from homeless to success. So, I prayed and asked God if I made it out of my homeless situation, that I would serve for the rest of my life because I know it will inspire, motivate and heal my community as well as the city of Carrollton if I get the opportunity. I prayed and the spirit told me to go, and here I am, the city councilwoman of the City of Carrollton,” Bridges said.
Bridges is very passionate about serving and giving back to the community and expressed that the community is important to her.
She established her own nonprofit, Reconnecting Back with the Community, in June of 2019 and graduated from the Ministry International Institute Bible College as an associate minister, March 30, 2020.
Her next event, Clothing the Community, is June 11 from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. There will be free food and clothing available for those in need as well as games, firetrucks and inflatables.
Bridges has provided school supplies to 100 children with the assistance of donations, provided meals and toiletries to 200 families and delivered food boxes to 60 families in Heflin, Ala.
She volunteers at Open Hands Ministry and the Carroll County Soup Kitchen and is a certified member of the American Cancer Society. She volunteers for Look Good, Feel Better at Tanner Carrollton.
When asked if her careers and endeavors overlap, Bridges responded, “It all blends because I’m still serving and motivating women, children and the elderly. All the above is what I love to do, serve and love and hug in my salon and community.”
“I want to teach young women and men, who desire to open any business of any kind. I’m setting my classroom up now and I want to motivate them to understand not to let their adversaries be their downfall but stepping stones to VICTORY and not to be a VICTIM of their circumstances,” Bridges said.
She graduated from Lamad University on Sunday after completing coursework that certifies Bridges as an international life coach and spiritual life coach.
“I intend on still serving my community wherever the needs are in life as a professional life coach. I want to inspire the world through my testimony. I’m open to bigger and better opportunities as I take each day, one step at a time. I will be finishing up my book by the end of the year and it’s titled, “Wow The Girl Behind The Brushes From Homeless To Success,” Bridges said.
In addition to her business and civic work, Bridges is a motivational speaker and coaches girls basketball through the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department. She also makes wigs for makeup artist Joe Blasco’s stage plays.
She attends Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where she teaches young adult bible study classes.
“I want to say to our community never give up and never quit, homelessness made me stronger than I could ever imagine, I didn’t know what I was going to do but I stayed strong and I pressed my way through. I gave my life to Christ. When I ran for office the first time it was horrible, all the name calling, the hurt and pain I encountered from people I thought would be proud but wasn’t, but I learned it was a set up for a stumbling block, but God moved it right out of the way. I’ve cried many days only to say to my community thank y’all for building the strongest woman in this community that wouldn’t ever look back to hate, but it inspired me to continue to love even more because the journey is what makes you stronger and not the people who let you down. God whispered to me in a soft voice and said the battle wasn’t mine but his and I didn’t have anything to worry about just keep going and keep loving your community,” Bridges said.
