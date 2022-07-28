EDITOR'S NOTE: The following story was written by Jeanne Justice, administrative assistant for the Carroll County Public Works Department, in collaboration with her father-in law, 92-year old Ed Walker.
Baldwin Construction’s completion of the new bridge over Indian Creek on Bethesda Church Road is a historic event for some of the residents in the area. For those old enough to remember the way things were in times past, it is a modern marvel by comparison to the old rugged wooden bridge it was back in the 1930’s and 40’s.
Ninety-two year old Ed Walker, who is pictured on the horse and wagon in the accompanying photo, remembers crossing the bridge in the 1930’s. He was raised on Bethesda Church Road in a small house with 10 brothers and sisters. Today, he is one of the oldest members of the community who remembers when the roads were made of dirt, the bridges were made of wood, and mules were more reliable than a truck.
Ed says that the original bridge was built in 1928 and was made of oak boards.
"I remember crossing that bridge with the mules and there were sometimes rotten spots in the wood and we had to make sure the mules didn’t step on a rotten spot, because if they fell in a hole, they might not cross the bridge again. The County patched and fixed spots where the wood was rotting out so we could get across it,” Walker said.
“All the bridges were made of wood back then," he added, "and we didn’t think nothing about it.
"That’s just the way it was, Walker said, "and they were made out of 2X10’s and 2X12’s. Eventually, they did put down steel runners for our wagon tracks. Commissioner Horrie Duncan had the first real bridge built with cement sometime in the 50’s.”
Walker remembers when his father traded in their buggy for a Model-T.
"I think we paid about $25 for it," Walker noted, "and gas cost between 14 to 20-cents per gallon in those days. In 1935, we had to park it because we couldn’t afford the tires and tags. Cars were for rich people. Dad buried the Model-T in the swamp.”
Walker continued, “You had to have a wagon if you needed to go into town, and all the way to Carrollton was a long way back then. We went by way of Hays Mill Road. It was a dirt road. All these roads were dirt back in the 40’s. Or mud."
Walker said that sometimes the mud would be knee deep.
"Most of the time people just walked wherever they needed to go," he explained, "but if you had a load of cotton or corn to sell, or needed supplies, you had to get to town. If you had a load of cotton, you parked in the wagon yard off the square on Saturday and waited in line to get checked,"
In 1933, according to Walker, Highway 27 was still graded and scraped with mules. Tractors and road equipment existed, but a common sight was to see horses and mules working the roads.
"I can remember taking a family photo when I was kid, right there on the concrete steps, across from the Southside BP gas station. This was right after the state put down concrete and Highway 27 became a real road!" Walker said.
He recalled that oil lamps were used when he was little because there was no such thing as electricity in the area.
"You had to get the mules hitched up before daylight, and you had to know how to feel your way around the barn to do it," he said.
Then in 1937, Walker started seeing power poles dropped off on the side of the road in order for electricity to be run to Bethesda Baptist Church.
The future had finally arrived!
It is hard for us to imagine what life was like back then. We take so many conveniences for granted. Listening to the stories of the older generation reminds us how good we really have things today. Next time I drive across the new bridge I will be grateful that I don’t have to ride a mule or carry a bridge repair patch kit!
Great job and thank you to Jason Agan, Baldwin Construction crew, Larry & Mary Montgomery for providing the wagon, Mark Morris for providing the horses, Grant Waldrop with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Carroll County Public Works, and everyone else who made this possible.
Hopefully our new bridge will never have to be rebuilt in our lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.