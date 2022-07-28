Bridges of Carroll County

Crossing the bridge over Indian Creek on Bethesda Church Road are Terry Woods (front left) and Ed Walker. Shown in the rear is Mark Morris.

 PHOTO BY MARY MONTGOMERY

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following story was written by Jeanne Justice, administrative assistant for the Carroll County Public Works Department, in collaboration with her father-in law, 92-year old Ed Walker. 

Baldwin Construction’s completion of the new bridge over Indian Creek on Bethesda Church Road is a historic event for some of the residents in the area. For those old enough to remember the way things were in times past, it is a modern marvel by comparison to the old rugged wooden bridge it was back in the 1930’s and 40’s.

