It’s time to interrupt this marriage to bring you football season.
Every now and then, it’s important to stir the pot and create a little controversy. It’s been a while since I alienated readers of this column with a political or social rant defending people who are marginalized. But it’s time to move on. It’s time to come to the defense of hundreds of thousands of people who every summer dread receiving the “oh no, not that weekend” invitation in the mail.
I’m talking about a wedding invitation on a Saturday in the heart of college football season.
My apologies to brides across the land. I love you. I really do. All I ask is one simple favor—please reschedule your weddings to February. Or, at least pick a weekend where Georgia plays a team like Kent State.
February is the month of Valentine’s Day. Football season is over. Baseball hasn’t started. There’s a reason Sports Illustrated years ago picked this month to feature it’s annual swimsuit issue because it’s the most boring time in an athletic calendar year. The weather is usually crappy after Groundhog Day so I’d be happy to sit on a warm church pew watching a bride and groom say, “I do,” as long as they have sausage balls and cheese straws at the reception.
Through the years I’ve had to walk on eggshells whenever I suggest we should have a national law outlawing weddings if Georgia has scheduled a key SEC football rival or the Braves are in the postseason. I’ve almost had to put on body armor when I’ve struck the wrong nerve in someone.
“It’s a couple’s biggest day!”
“It’s one of God’s greatest gifts. There’s a reason it’s called HOLY matrimony!”
“There’s more to life than a stupid football game.”
I know. I know. But no bride or groom should cry when they look around and see no one on the dance floor while 90 percent of the attendees have squeezed into a small room to gather around a TV set to watch Georgia beat Tech by five touchdowns.
I remember several years ago when my friends Mandi and Chad tied the knot at the same time Georgia kicked off against Auburn. The couple asked me to sing in the wedding which included a VIP seat inside the Carrollton First United Methodist Church to scan the crowd.
I almost lost it from laughing out loud before I sang “Amazing Grace” when I spotted a friend with an earpiece plugged into a portable radio. Most of the men in the room hardly noticed Mandi and Chad proclaim their vows because periodically my friend would use his fingers to signal an update and relay the score of the game.
“Dropkick me Jesus through the goal post of life,
“End over end, neither left nor the right,
“Straight through the heart of them righteous uprights,
“Dropkick me Jesus through goal post of life.”
I know the bride and groom will never forget their special day. As for the football fans who sacrificed and missed a nail-biting finale decided by a 56-yard field goal, please cut us some slack. We have a game to watch.
Now, you may kiss the bride.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: After 10 years of writing this weekly column, I’m going to need to recharge and take a lengthy break. I want to thank the Times-Georgian and especially you, my readers, for staying with me through life’s ups and downs and all of the in-between. As the old Irish prayer says, “May the road rise to meet you. May the wind blow at your back. May the sun shine warmly on your face. May the rain fall softly on your fields. And until we meet again—may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”
