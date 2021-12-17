Brianna Castillo

Brianna VonSelle Castillo, 27, of Villa Rica, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
She was born on April 15, 1994, in San Diego, California, the daughter of Mr. Brian Joseph Castillo and Ms. Rhetta VonSelle Daniel Castillo.
Bri was a 2012 graduate of Paulding County High School where she participated in the JROTC. She was a very talented young lady. She loved to dance, sing and draw. She was a wonderful cook.
Brianna was a wonderful mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend. She was a very kind person who never met a stranger and would light up a room with her infectious smile.
Brianna loved her family fiercely; she was a caregiver, protector, and provider. Her two beautiful children were her world. Brianna touched many lives in her short time on earth and will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her 5-year-old daughter, Dani Reagan Hou, and her 7-year-old son Julian Joseph Castillo, both of Villa Rica; mother, Rhetta VonSelle Daniel Castillo, of Villa Rica; father and stepmother, Brian Joseph and Susan Jeannine Castillo, of Temple; fiancé, Shyanne Correy Bushee, of Villa Rica; future parents-in-law, Correy and Mona Bushee; brothers and sister-in-law, Nathan Michael and Patricia Nall, of Brooklet, Georgia, Jordan Scott Warner, of Oceanside, Californai; stepbrother, David Alexander Whaley, of Carrollton, stepsister Victoria Paige Whaley, of Bremen; sisters-in-law, Amanda Enciso, Virginia Bushee, Nicole Underhill; nieces and nephews, Nicholas (Nick) Nall, Aiden, Claire, Kash, Aria; maternal grandfather, Billy Joe McCoy, of Temple; paternal grandmother, Patsy Arlene Swann, of California; aunts and uncles, Richard and Natasha Castillo, of California, Colleen Sue Davis, of California, Maureen Lynn Swann, of San Antonio, Texas, Darlene and Thomas Thornhill, of Rockmart, Annette and Michael Frazier, of Canton, Georgia, Joseph and Carrie McCoy, of Ellijay, Georgia; great-aunts, Janis and Skip Palmer, of Dallas, Georgia, Rhetta VonSelle (Bonnie) Palmer, of Dallas; special aunt, Lynne Malden, of South Carolina; cousins, Jesse Castillo, Joshua Castillo, James Davis, Paige Davis, Riley Robbins, Christa Alston, Cody Swann, Robert Alan Blond, Thomas Allen Thornhill Jr., Elizabeth (Beth) and Daniel Emshoff, Christopher and Joy Frazier, Stephen and Madison Frazier, Irby and Dustin Bourque-McCoy, Caiden McCoy, Lucas McCoy, Scott and Laurie O’Harrow, Rob O’Harrow, Keith Matthews, Bryan Matthews, Lara Loveless; special family friend, Andrew (Poppy) Pounds, of Lithia Springs; father of her children, Richard Hou, of Atlanta; and other cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Grieme officiating.
According to Ms. Castillo’s wishes she will be cremated following the service.
Brianna VonSelle Castillo was an organ donor and continues to impact the lives of others even in passing through the fond memories that live in the hearts of her family and friends, as well as through the gifts of life Bri provided as an organ, tissue and eye donor.
In lieu of flowers, the Castillo family respectfully requests contributions in Bri’s memory be made to LifeLink Legacy Fund: 9661 Delaney Creek Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33619. LifeLink Legacy Fund provides financial support for patients in need of or who have received a lifesaving organ transplant, research and other efforts that further the LifeLink Foundation mission of organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Also, please consider registering as an organ donor at www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.