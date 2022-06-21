A long-time member of Haralson County Schools will be moving into a new role this upcoming school year, as Brian Warren will be taking over as Haralson County High School’s athletic director.
“My plan and goal for HC athletics is more about what ‘WE’ can do and not so much about what I can do,” said Warren. “We will continue to strive for improvement and success for all of Haralson County Athletics.”
This move comes following the retirement of athletic director Lisa Warren (no relation) whom he worked alongside in the Haralson County School System for over two decades.
“I’ve worked with Lisa for the past 26 years,” he said. “There’s not many that can outwork her and probably even less that would try.”
Brian Warren has been a member of the Haralson County School System for a total of 29 years as a teacher, and through all of these years, he has managed to maintain a strong influence in Haralson County’s athletic department as a coach and/or middle school athletic director.
“All of my career, I have worked closely with all high school sports, band and other groups within our system. I look forward to the new challenges, responsibilities and opportunities to improve our overall system,” he said.
Broken down into specifics, Warren was a varsity football assistant for three years, head middle school football coach for 21 years, the head varsity baseball coach for 10 years and the middle school athletic director for 15 years. He has also been an assistant baseball coach for the middle school or high school teams “from time to time” over the past six years.
When asked how his experience in the community has helped him prepare for the job, he said, “Hopefully, it has prepared me for most of the challenges that are attached with this new role. There’s new challenges every year, no matter how prepared you are. I’ll tackle those as we get to them.”
Not only will Warren be the athletic director for the high school, but he will also have a number of other responsibilities for the system and county as a whole.
Warren said his duties will include but are not limited to the following: high school athletic director, county-wide fundraising, overseeing high school and middle school sports, athletic facilities, and serving as an assistant principal at the high school.
As Haralson County’s new athletic director, Warren said he is looking forward to, “maintaining the level of success that has been achieved over the years and striving to improve Haralson County Schools and Athletics as a whole in any way that I can.”
Warren had one final message, saying, “With a little cooperation, coordination and hard work, our accomplishments and achievements will continue to grow for all.”
