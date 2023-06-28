Brian Keith Weaver II, 33, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 24, 2023. He was born in Carroll County, Georgia on December 13, 1989.

Brian attended Mt. Zion School. He found enjoyment in working on old cars and will be remembered for his heart of gold.

Service information

Jun 30
Visitation
Friday, June 30, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jun 30
Funeral
Friday, June 30, 2023
4:00PM-5:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
