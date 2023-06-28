Brian Keith Weaver II, 33, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 24, 2023. He was born in Carroll County, Georgia on December 13, 1989.
Brian attended Mt. Zion School. He found enjoyment in working on old cars and will be remembered for his heart of gold.
He is survived by his mother & stepfather, Penny & Anthony Bush, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin & Hilda Bearden, and uncles, Ronnie Bearden & Randy Bearden.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Marcus McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Jason Nalley, Amilo Salgado, Jimmy Bush, Malik Malcolm, and Ben Brown.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
