Brian Keith Gebard

Brian Keith Gebard, age 66, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. He was born on Sept. 5, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Mr. Vincent Gebard and the late Mrs. Eloise Howard Gebard.

Brian loved fishing, camping and had a love for motorcycles. He was the life of the party and enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family. Brian will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

