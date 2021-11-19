Mr. Brian Eckman, age 60 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 17, 2021 in the care of his loving husband of 36 years, David Sondergeld. He was born April 18, 1961 in Mt. Clemons, Michigan, the son of the late Richard Eckman and the late Eugenia Ludwig Eckman.
Brian was an entrepreneur and served as the Vice President of Midwest Diagnostic Imaging for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Eckman. The people left behind to cherish his memory include his husband, David Sondergeld F.A.L.P.E., sister, Sheri & David Mykietiuk, brother, Mike & Liz Eckman, brother, Richard & Joyce Eckman, sister-in-law, Suzzie Eckman, Godson, Kyle Mykietiuk, and nine additional nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Brian’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
