Mr. Brian Christopher Padgett, 47, of Temple, Georgia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
He was born in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Albert Padgett, Jr. and Phyllis Teresa Pope Kreamer. Mr. Padgett worked as an electrician and was a member of the American Legion. He loved motorcycles and belonged to several motorcycle clubs.
Mr. Padgett is survived by his mother, Phyllis Teresa Pope Kreamer of Roberta, Georgia; his children, Britany Frillman and her husband, Will of Molena, Georgia, Christin Wood of Georgia and Hannah Wood of Griffin, Georgia; his sister, Crystal Padgett of Forsyth; his brothers, Ronald Padgett, Sr. of Barnesville and Dorsey Chastain of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Scott Hall, Kairi Frillman and Logan Rice; niece, Brittany Padgett and nephews, Ronald Padgett, Jr. Zachary Kreamer and Mason Chastain.
In accordance with Mr. Padgett’s wishes, he will be cremated. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Musella Baptist Church, 5430 US-341, Musella, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.
