Ms. Bria Noel (Forman) Buongiorno, age 35, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on May 19, 2023. Bria was born on December 27, 1987.
Bria worked at Hotel Casa by Ayra. She loved sitting by the pool, the beach and spending time with friends and family. She always had a happy, smiling face and loved her daughter and their cats dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Chloe Ava Jones; mother & stepfather, Kacelia (KC) Hornsby & Steve McElroy; father and stepmother David D. Forman & Daisy Suganda Forman; nephew, Bentley Clay, and niece Lily McCormick; stepbrothers, Austin Goss & Andrew McElroy; grandmother, Toby Hornsby; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Tanner Forman, her maternal grandfather, Etsel Hornsby and paternal grandparents, O. W. Tex Forman and Margie Shockley Forman.
A Celebration of Life is planned on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend at the home of KC Hornsby & Steve McElroy, 380 Happy Hill Rd, Carrollton, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Impact West Georgia at www.impactwestga.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.