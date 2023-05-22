Bria Noel Buongiorno

Ms. Bria Noel Buongiorno, age 35, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on May 19, 2023. Bria was born on December 27, 1987.

Bria worked at Hotel Casa by Ayra. She loved sitting by the pool, the beach and spending time with friends and family. She always had a happy, smiling face and loved her daughter and their cats dearly.

