Bretta Howard, age 65, of 304 Rockmart Road in Villa Rica passed away after an extended illness on November 28, 2022.
She was born Shawnee, Kansas on December 27, 1956. She had retired after many years in the Retail and Grocery Industry. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Howard and survived by her son John Buggle, Jr., three sisters: Angela, Tammy & Amy in Texas; and one brother, Randy, also in Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.