Alyson Bretch

The University of West Georgia has announced the appointment of an alumna and dedicated staff member as its new assistant vice president for university advancement.

In her elevated role, Allyson Bretch ’14 will be responsible for supervising the development and alumni and constituent engagement functions of the institution’s Division of University Advancement. With over a decade of committed service to UWG, Bretch has proven herself to be a well-respected leader both at the university and in the community.

