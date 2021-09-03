Brent Snow

After suffering Parkinson’s Disease and the effects of a stroke in 2019, Brent Marriott Snow passed away in his home in Douglasville, Georgia, on Monday morning, Aug. 30.
Brent was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at LDS Hospital on July 25, 1947, to Rhea Marriott Snow and William Max Snow. He spent most of his early life in Firth, Idaho, and St. Anthony, Idaho, with his two brothers, Bruce and Brad. Their father was a superintendent of schools, and their mother was a homemaker.
He graduated from South Fremont High School in 1965. He attended Utah State University, Boise Junior College (now Boise State University), and Brigham Young University, where he received a B.S. degree in psychology. He also received an M.S. degree in psychology from Oklahoma State University and a Ph.D. in counseling from the University of Idaho.
He was a professional counselor and professor at the University of Idaho (5 years), Oklahoma State University (13 years), and the University of West Georgia (18 years), where he was the chair of the nationally-acclaimed Department of Counseling and Educational Psychology. He became the first provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Texas A&M San Antonio (9 years) before retiring in February 2019.
He served in the Marine Corps and Army reserve.
He met Catherine Louise Schmitt at BYU, and they were married on Sept. 24, 1971, in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple. Because she was so beautiful and smart, they had six of the most wonderful children ever born: Cami, Summer, Brooks, Blake, Lexia, and Sara.
He was honored to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a bishop of the Oklahoma State University Ward and president of the Carrollton, Georgia, Branch (now Ward) and in many other leadership and teaching positions within the Church.
Brent was well-known and well-loved as a humble leader, an incredible teacher, and a remarkable public speaker.
When he wasn’t dominating the basketball court, football field, or racquetball court, he was reading books and newspapers and getting wiser by the minute.
He was the self-proclaimed sand-surfing and backwards-walking champion of the universe, and he was at his happiest when he was eating a burger, fries, and a malted strawberry shake.
Although he was soft-spoken, he had a superior sense of humor and could make anyone around him laugh and feel at ease. He loved God and his fellow men and women with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and is survived by his wife, Cathy Snow, of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers, Bruce Max Snow (wife Cindy), of Provo, Utah; Brad Snow (wife Christine), of Sandy, Utah; children Cami Ledesma, of Boise, Idaho; Summer Wood (husband Clay), of Carrollton; Brooks Brent Snow (wife Jacki), of Douglasville; Blake Marriott Snow (wife Lindsey), of Provo; Lexia Miele (husband Adam), of Douglasville; Sara Snow (husband Daryl Pinkal), of Pleasant Grove, Utah; and 20 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. EST, with a reception to follow. We will meet at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3027 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. All are welcome.
For those who cannot make it in person, the service will be broadcast virtually on Zoom (Meeting ID: 980 9505 1302, Passcode: 639755). Flowers should be sent to 5405 Punkintown Road, Douglasville, GA, 30135.
