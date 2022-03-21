Brennen Little's two goals in the second half capped a comeback for the Central Lions.
Central’s boys soccer team faced off against the Heritage Hawks on Saturday to cap off the Battle of Georgia soccer showcase. The Lions found themselves down by two goals early in the game, but they fought back to cut their deficit to 2-1 going into the half. In the second half, two goals from Brennen Little and several saves by goalkeeper Camden Jones propelled the Lions to a comeback victory at 3-2.
"It was a good win for us," said Central head coach Mike Townson.
When asked about Little's performance in the second half, Townson said, ""He's our goal-scorer. He's a guy we want to try to find the ball to his feet. We've struggled the past couple weeks, but he played well."
Also playing well was goalkeeper Jones, whose first save of the game came at the 25-minute mark. However, a couple minutes later, Heritage made their way towards the goal again. Jones got tangled up with a teammate as the ball rolled towards the goal, and Heritage’s Breaux Rusich tapped it in for the Hawks’ first goal.
The Hawks kept the ball on Central’s half of the field for what seemed to be the majority of the first half. Heritage’s next goal came 16 minutes before the half, as Keirnan Skelly knocked one into the back of the net. Skelly went on to have another chance three minutes later, but the shot soared over the top of the goal.
Central’s first opportunity for a goal finally came on a deep quarter-field shot from the left side of the field by freshman Dennis Vazquez. Vazquez was just brought up from the junior varsity squad. The shot sailed to the right of the net, but it seemed to be a turning point for the Lions.
A few moments later, Central’s Cam Cochran was set up with a corner kick, and Tony Mora headed it in for the Lions’ first goal of the night to make it 2-1 Heritage at the half.
Central’s goalkeeper Jones continued to lock down with saves, as he had three within the first 20 minutes of the second half. The Lions were doing well to at least keep Heritage out of the goal, but they needed a score. That’s exactly what they got as Brennen Little came streaking down the center of the field, scoring the tying goal with around 11 minutes left to play.
Within the same minute, Heritage had difficulty getting the ball away from their goal, and Central’s Little had a chance on goal that missed to the right. Little would make up for the miss a few minutes later, however. Sprinting down the middle of the field again, chasing a deep kick, Little sent home what proved to be the game-winner for Central.
Looking forward, coach Townson said, "We're sitting at 0-2 in region, and we've got to find a way to win some region matches to make playoffs."
When asked what they're looking to improve, he said, "Playing together as a team, that's been our whole issue this year. We have so much individual talent, but just the chemistry has not come together. But maybe tonight, being down 2-0, maybe the chemistry will come together."
