Mrs. Brenda Woods, age 65, of Carrollton,  died on July 30, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday August 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinetuckey Baptist Church, 1101 Burwell Mt Zion Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Wade Winters, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Friday August 5, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

