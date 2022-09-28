Ms. Brenda Williams-Bridges, age 71, of Carrollton, Ga died on September 26, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
