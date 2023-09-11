Brenda S. Robles, age 69, of Waco, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023. She was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Sept. 5, 1954, the daughter of the late James Benefield and Evelyn Deese Benefield.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Fredrick Robles; significant other, Ray Driver; and a brother-in-law, David Metalski.
Survivors include her daughters, Monica Bennett (Jody) of Bremen, Maria Rudisel (Paul) of Carrollton; sisters, Sarah Stitcher (Jeff) of Bremen, Janette Metalski of Carrollton, Rachel Hammonds (James) of Waco; brother, Curtis Benefield (Sandra) of Bremen; grandchildren, Taylor Harper and T.J. Haehnlein of Carrollton, Jordan and Jarrett Stephens of Carrollton, Alyssa Bennett, Ava Bennett, and AnnaKate Bennett all of Bremen; great-grandchildren, Oaklee Stephens, Wesley Haehnlein, and Lyla Stephens.
The family received friends on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services were conducted Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the Lowell Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
