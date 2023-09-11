Brenda S. Robles, age 69, of Waco, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023. She was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Sept. 5, 1954, the daughter of the late James Benefield and Evelyn Deese Benefield.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Fredrick Robles; significant other, Ray Driver; and a brother-in-law, David Metalski.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Robles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.