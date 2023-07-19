Brenda Joyce Bowman, age 45 of Temple, passed away Monday, July 10 2023. She was born on May 1, 1978, in Houston, Texas, to Frances Juanita Hardy and the late William W. Bowman.
Survivors include her daughter, Malanie Ashay Dean; her sons, Triston William Dean, Austin Alexander Dean, and Trevor Lee Black. all of Temple; her mother, Frances Bowman of Temple; and her grandchild, Braxton William Jordan. Also surviving are her sisters, Sandra D. Cochran and Katie Barger; and her brother, William Lee Bowman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.